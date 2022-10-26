Man facing federal conspiracy, fraud charges for running dark web market

A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in operating an illegal website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Department of Justice, Daniel Kaye was on arraigned on Wednesday on charges of access device fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Officials said charges came from Kaye allegedly operating “The Real Deal.” It’s a dark web market that sold hacking tools and stolen login credentials users could buy, including those for U.S. government agencies, and laundering of money Kaye got from that market.

“This case is a timely reminder, during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, that federal law enforcement will make those accused of breaking U.S. laws face their day in court, regardless of where they reside in the world,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

TRENDING STORIES:

Buchanan said the market was organized into categories titled, “exploit code,” “counterfeits,” “drugs,” “fraud & more,” “government data” and “weapons.”

On April 13, 2021, Kaye was indicted on five counts of access device fraud for unauthorized solicitation, one count of using and trafficking in unauthorized access devices, two counts of possession of unauthorized and counterfeit access devices and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Kaye was overseas in September 2022 at the time of the indictment being filed and was extradited from Cyprus to the United States.

The indictment alleges that Kaye along with another person, known as the “thedarkoverlord,” trafficked stolen social security numbers and that Kaye possessed 15 or more stolen logins credentials for Twitter and LinkedIn.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He is also accused of laundering cryptocurrency he got from The Real Deal through Bitmixer.io, a website that offers Bitcoin “mixing” services and, through its “mixing” algorithm, sought to keep its users anonymous, private, and immune to Bitcoin blockchain tracing analysis.

IN OTHER NEWS:



