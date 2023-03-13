Man facing felonies for possessing handgun, meth while driving stolen car in Hall Co., deputies say

A Cleveland, Georgia man was arrested after leading Hall County deputies on a short chase last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, March 8, just before 11 p.m., a deputy was patrolling the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection of Cornelia Highway and Lula Road in Lula, he noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the store.

The deputy checked the license plate and found that the tag was suspended, and there was no valid insurance for the vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy followed the vehicle as it left the parking lot and stopped the driver in a parking lot across the highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, Tyler Benton House, 37, presented a Georgia driver’s license with someone else’s photo.

The deputy ordered House to exit the vehicle, but House sped away, driving through some hedges, across the grass on the side of the highway, and then southbound onto Cornelia Highway.

The deputy gave chase until House made a U-turn.

At that time, the deputy performed a PIT maneuver to stop the chase.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said House attempted to run from the scene but was caught by the deputy and arrested.

Investigators learned the vehicle was stolen from White County.

House was found in possession of a handgun, three grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

House is facing felony charges for theft by receiving stolen property, forgery in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of methamphetamine.

He was also charged with 13 misdemeanor offenses related to the traffic stop and police pursuit.

Deputies say additional charges are possible in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS: