Man facing felony arson in reported attempt to blow up Harborcreek grocery's propane cage

An Erie County man is facing felony arson and other charges after Pennsylvania State Police troopers accused him of trying to blow up a propane tank storage cage outside of a Harborcreek Township grocery store by setting it on fire late Sunday night.

Matt R. Kojancie, 44, was awaiting arraignment Monday morning on charges including arson and aggravated arson, a felony count of risking a catastrophe and other offenses in an incident that state police said happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday outside of the Giant Eagle at 4265 Buffalo Road.

Troopers accuse Kojancie of trying to set fire to a propane storage cage outside of the store while employees were inside. Witnesses told police the suspect stood in front of the cage while it was on fire and did not flee until he was told the police were responding, according to information released by state police in Lawrence Park Township on Monday morning.

Responding troopers found Kojancie walking in front of a nearby business and took him into custody. Investigators said Monday that Kojancie admitted to setting the fire in hopes that the tanks would explode.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Man facing arson in attempt to blow up propane cage in Harborcreek, PA