Man facing felony charges after nearly $150,000 stolen from local volunteer fire department

A man is facing charges after nearly $150,000 was stolen from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department over a seven year period.

According to court documents, police were notified that ATM withdrawals and other transactions were showing on the department’s bank statements that were not authorized

Bank statements were given to police, and a member of the department said that no cash should have been used for the account.

While going through the statements, investigators noticed several ATM withdrawals. Ranked members of the fire department told police there was no reason that cash would be withdrawn, especially not the large amount shown in the statements.

A search warrant was served at PNC Bank in Natrona Heights for information regarding the account, as well as ATM surveillance video.

Investigators reviewed statements from 2015 through 2022, and found the total amount of ATM transactions and fees totaled $142,208.26.

Surveillance video showed 66-year-old William George, the treasurer at the fire department, withdrawing the money from the ATM. Investigators also discovered a tax payment for $4,977.39 and fee of $124.43 on a residence registered in George’s name.

Police said George has been the treasurer at Sarver Volunteer Fire Department for the last 10 years, and had the only debit card linked to the account.

George has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer.

