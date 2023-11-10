Man facing felony drug charges after being arrested during local traffic stop
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Preble County.
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Preble County.
Justyn Ross is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 4.
Crawford was ordered to face Jaron Ennis after defeating Errol Spence Jr., but a rematch clause got in the way.
Compared to the immediate high of smoking cannabis, the high of edibles can take several hours, leading some impatient teens to take more — and causing intense and unpredictable highs.
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
"I want that damn carpet."
What new research shows — and what experts say men can do to get support.
California regulators have issued an order to halt the implementation of Cruise's permit to charge for robotaxi rides across San Francisco 24/7 as they consider the city's request for a redo of the hearing that granted the permit. The action by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is in addition to the agency's October 24 automatic suspension of Cruise's authority to carry passengers in driverless AVs, following a suspension of Cruise's driverless permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. The agencies suspended Cruise’s permits after an October 2 incident in which a pedestrian who was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane was then run over by a Cruise robotaxi.
Yes, yourself included!
Be still my Mary Jane-loving heart.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Release date "sparked a movement" in hip-hop, Wu-Tang chief RZA says.
Let's recap what we know about how the most interesting man in baseball will make the biggest decision of his career.
Now that's just bad luck.
Save up to 50% off on the best deals leading up to the big Sephora Black Friday 2023 sale event.
It's my secret to glowy skin.
GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise issued a recall for 950 vehicles equipped with its autonomous vehicle software following a crash that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under and then dragged by one of the company's robotaxis. The company said in a blog post and in the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that it issued the recall after an analysis of the robotaxi's response October 2 found the "collision detection subsystem may cause the Cruise AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic instead of remaining stationary when a pullover is not the desired post-collision response." In that October incident, a pedestrian was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane where a Cruise robotaxi was driving.
Actor Alan Ruck of Succession and Ferris Bueller's Day Off was involved in a crash in his Rivian R1T in Hollywood, California on Halloween.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
Here's what's new for the 2024 Chevy Equinox, as well as what we know about the 2025 model.
Children in the U.S. child welfare system are more likely than other children with Medicaid to receive psychotropic medication (i.e., a drug to help with behavior or mood disorders like anxiety, depression or bipolar disorder) without also getting psychotherapy or behavioral intervention.