Man facing felony after police say he placed molotov cocktails around home

Sep. 3—NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is facing a level 2 felony charge after police say he stowed multiple Molotov cocktails around his home on Morton Avenue with the intention to use them.

Court records show Shaun Hambaugh, 34, was arrested Aug. 29 after police responded to a report from a family member that he was trying to burn the home. En route, they were also advised the man had placed a shotgun by the door and intended to die by suicide by police.

When police arrived, Hambaugh exited the home and surrendered without incident. The house was cleared as fire crews checked for any sign of fire. They found in total three homemade explosives with gasoline, also known as Molotov cocktails. The house also strongly smelled of gas.

Hambaugh told police another family member had threatened to assault him and that he believed they were going to feed him baked goods laced with drugs to make him sleep. He said he made the Molotov cocktails to protect himself and had thrown one in to the attic. Court records show he submitted to a Sotoxia test, which scans for both legal and illegal controlled substances; that test showed he had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

The defendant is in Floyd County jail on a $75,000 court cash bond, which means he will have to pay 10% to be released.