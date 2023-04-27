Man facing five years in marijuana case gets bond reduction

Apr. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A man who successfully completed the veteran's court program a few years ago was back in court Thursday on a weed distribution.

Boyd County Judge John Vincent was none too pleased to see him.

"I find it extremely disappointing to see you in my my court, because the veteran's program has a very high success rate," Vincent said. "People who go through this program have the skills they need to succeed and to see you here is very disappointing."

Ironically, 47-year-old John Blankenship ‚ who faces up to five years in prison on his charge — was represented by former prosecutor Christina Smith. Smith said she remembered when Blankenship graduated from the program.

"We learned at his graduation that he sacrificed his body to serve this country," she said. "He developed a substance issue as a result of that sacrifice."

Smith said at root of the case was one pound of marijuana.

"This is not heroin, this is not meth, this is not fentanyl; this is marijuana," Smith said.

Smith argued for Blankenship's $25,000 bond to be lowered to $5,000 cash, while the prosecution recommended $10,000 cash bond.

"Mr. Blankenship is not a flight risk and he has always showed up to court," Smith said. "What he needs is monitoring by the VA, who can provide the counselors and social workers he needs to stay on track."

Vincent dismissed that idea, stating that while he respected Blankenship's service, the subsequent offense after VA monitoring made him hesitant.

Instead, he set the bond at $5,000 cash and ordered full supervision and ankle monitoring by pretrial services.

