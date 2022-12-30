Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail

A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail.

Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.

When police got to the bank, they say Williamson ran. They found him a short time later near Broad Street and Milledge Avenue and arrested him.

Investigators say Williamson had 60 pieces of stolen mail and several stolen and forged checks with him when he was arrested.

He is currently being held in the Clarke County Jail on forgery, theft by possession of stolen mail, possession of tools for commission of a crime and several traffic charges.

Sheriff’s deputies in nearby Madison and Jackson counties say Williamson was also wanted for similar crimes in their jurisdictions.

Authorities in Madison County say he was wanted on multiple warrants on forgery charges for several incidents involving checks stolen from mailboxes.

In Jackson County, Williamson was wanted on four counts of forgery, four counts of identity fraud and three counts of theft by receiving.

