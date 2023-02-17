Man facing formal charges after stealing medical van

Files were filed Thursday against a man accused of stealing a medical liability insurance company’s wheelchair van from Miami Valley Hospital.

Raheim Walker, 55, has been charged with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle charge, and bail was set at $10,000.

Tuesday afternoon, an employee from Medpro, LLC called 911 to report the van had been stolen. During the 911 call, the employee helped police dispatch track down the stolen van.

Police caught up with the van on North Broadway and arrested Walker. According to jail records, Walker remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

