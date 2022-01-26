Man facing fraud charges in Butler County romance scheme, victims lost thousands

A man is facing federal fraud charges after a romance scheme in Butler County left multiple victims out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators say Delove Kofi Amuzu worked with others to perpetrate a "romance fraud scheme" that hurt victims in Butler County. Amuzu also received mailings from the scheme to an address listed in Fairfield, according to documents filed Jan. 19 in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio.

One of the victims told investigators she met someone using the name "Marvin Anderson" online in April 2018. She said they spoke by phone and email and developed what she thought was a romantic relationship. The woman said she sent Anderson $75,000 before ending the relationship in August 2018 after he refused to meet her in person.

The woman then met a "Dion Wilson" online who told her he knew FBI agents who could help her find Anderson and retrieve her money. According to court documents, Wilson put the woman in touch with an "FBI agent" who went by Carol. The woman said she sent Carol $25,000 to begin looking for Anderson.

Wilson also introduced her to another individual he claimed was his banker and would handle the financial side of the investigation. The woman shared her bank information with the third individual, and between September and November of 2018, she noticed money was stolen from her accounts and her home equity loan.

Wilson also asked the woman to purchase items for a company he claimed he had. According to court documents, the woman mailed computers, iPhones, iPads, laptops and Rolex watches to Amuzu at Wilson's request.

Wilson also had her send money to accounts in the name of Obdomdel Management Agency LLC, an Ohio limited liability company whose registered agent is Amuzu.

Records from the woman's financial accounts show that on Nov. 8, 2018, a wire transfer for $97,000 cleared from her account to an account owned by Amuzu. The account had a registered address in Fairfield, Ohio.

Story continues

Bank records also show that on Nov. 10, 2018, the woman sent a cashier's check to Obdomdel Management Agency LLC, owned by Amuzu, for $101,000.

On Nov. 13, 2018, the check cleared to an account owned by Amuzu, which had a registered address in Fairfield.

A second victim said she met a man going by the name "Christian Coleman" on a dating website. Coleman asked her to send money to accounts controlled by Amuzu. Bank records showed in November 2018, she sent about $74,300 to Obdomdel Management Agency LLC and a bank account in Amuzu's name.

A third victim told investigators he sent about $91,500 to accounts controlled by Amuzu between August and September of 2020.

According to court documents, a fourth victim was directed to send money to five different locations, totaling about $150,000. Some of those payments went to accounts controlled by Amuzu.

Amuzu is set to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. He is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

We have reached out to Clay Hubbard Kaminski, Amuzu's attorney as listed in court documents, and will update the story when he responds.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man facing fraud charges in Butler County romance scheme