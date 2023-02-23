Man facing gun charges related to slaying of CPD Officer Ella French seeks bail

A man who is facing weapons charges and other felonies in connection with the on-duty killing of Chicago police Officer Ella French in August 2021 is asking a judge to release him on bail while he awaits trial, arguing that ordering him held without bond is “excessive” in light of his charges.

Eric Morgan, 24, is charged with 11 felonies, including gun charges and a count of obstruction of justice, but he is not charged with murder or accused of firing the shots that killed French and injured her partner. His brother, Emonte Morgan, is facing charges of first-degree murder and other felonies.

French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood while Carlos Yanez Jr. was seriously injured, and needed to use a wheelchair after the attack.

A judge initially held both brothers without bail. Eric Morgan’s petition before Cook County Judge Ursula Walowski asks her to set a reasonable bond, arguing that he can’t afford an “exorbitant” bail.

The petition, filed Thursday by Morgan’s attorney Roger Brown, argues that Eric Morgan is only 24 and doesn’t have a history of violating bail.

Prosecutors have alleged that Emonte Morgan fired multiple shots at the officers after French and two fellow officers stopped a gray SUV driven by Eric Morgan near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue on Aug. 7, 2021. Emonte Morgan was also shot during the confrontation.

French and her two fellow officers pulled over the SUV for expired plates, while Eric Morgan was driving his brother and a female passenger, prosecutors have said.

Eric Morgan handed over the keys when asked, prosecutors said at the 2021 bail hearing, but Emonte Morgan refused to put down a drink and a cellphone he was holding, leading to a scuffle.

Eric Morgan ran away, while Emonte Morgan fired shots at the officers during the scuffle, prosecutors alleged.

French and her partner fell to the ground between the car and the curb, prosecutors said, with both their guns still holstered. The third officer had been chasing Eric Morgan.

The third officer returned and was fired upon by Emonte Morgan, prosecutors said. He returned fire and hit Morgan.

Walowski will hear arguments on the bail matter on April 24.

Attorneys for Emonte Morgan will also argue a motion on the same day that alleges police made an “illegal arrest” and asks the judge to suppress evidence stemming from it.

