Man facing homicide by vehicle, DUI charges after fatal crash in Cranberry Township

An Aliquippa man is facing several serious charges following a fatal crash in Cranberry Township Sunday afternoon.

Cranberry Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road around 2:15 p.m. Route 19 was shut down for about five hours as officers investigated.

Witnesses told police that a U-Haul truck, which was being driven by 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin, was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 19. The witnesses said that the U-Haul drove through a red light, striking a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.

The driver of the second vehicle, 46-year-old Bertram Forsyth of Cranberry Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Martin was under the influence at the time of the crash. Cranberry Township police said blood was taken, but results are not available at this time.

Martin is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and traffic control signals.

He is currently in the Butler County Prison on a $500,000 bond.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Cranberry Township police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 724-776-5180.

A GoFundMe was started for Forsyth’s family to help with funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s owner-operator fined nearly $60,000 for child labor law violations This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos) VIDEO: Friends, fellow first responders say final goodbyes to Penn Hills paramedic who died after crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts