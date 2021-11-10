Man facing manslaughter charge in fatal June wreck in South Lubbock

File image

A Lubbock County grand jury this week indicted a 20-year-old man accused of causing a two-vehicle wreck in June that killed one person in South Lubbock.

Zachary Peterson is charged with manslaughter in connection with the June 17 death of 19-year-old William Wallace. He is accused of recklessly driving a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing a crash near the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue. The charge carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Lubbock police responded to reports of a crash about 11:20 p.m at the intersection, according to a Lubbock police news release.

An initial investigation indicated that Peterson was driving the SUV southbound in the 8100 block of Frankford Avenue and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 82nd Street.

The driver of the Malibu told police he entered the intersection on a green light. Police believe Peterson ignored the red light before crashing, according to a Lubbock police report.

Wallace, who was a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene. A passenger in the Malibu was also injured and taken to University Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

Peterson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to UMC where he reportedly told police he drank alcohol before the collision.

The two other passengers in the SUV told police they had just left a club and Peterson was still wearing the club's wristband and officers also found multiple open containers of alcohol inside the SUV, the report states.

He was admitted to the hospital for further medical evaluation and released pending the filing of charges, the report states.

He was arrested Nov. 1 in Menard County, according to jail records. He remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $60,000.

