Man facing manslaughter charges in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists

A suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following a crash in Arizona that left two cyclists dead and 11 others injured, police announced.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter. According to police, Quintana-Lujan was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into a large group of bicyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, Arizona, at around 8 a.m. local time Saturday. One female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another died after being taken to a local hospital. Eleven others were injured and transported to three separate hospitals, police said. One still had life-threatening injuries as of Sunday evening, Goodyear police said.

Quintana-Lujan remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with law enforcement, police said Saturday.

The suspect is also facing three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to The Associated Press.

The victims in the crash had not yet been publicly identified. One of the cyclists who was killed was a resident of Goodyear and the other was visiting from out of state, police said.

The Cotton Lane Bridge was closed for several hours on Saturday while the crash was being investigated.

