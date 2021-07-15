Man facing multiple allegations of molestation

Jul. 14—CLARK COUNTY — A Louisville man is facing multiple felonies after police say he sexually abused a child younger than 14.

John Philpott, 31, is charged with three level 1 felonies for child molesting, one level 4 felony for child molesting and a level 5 felony for criminal confinement for allegations from May 2018. He was arrested Sunday and appeared for an initial hearing Monday in which a not guilty plea was entered and bond set at $100,000 cash only.

Court records show police began investigating when in March, the child disclosed that she had been raped by Philpott in the summer of 2018, when she was on summer vacation from school. Further investigation brought to light allegations of several other incidents.

During the first alleged instance, she said she had been uncomfortable but was afraid of getting hurt. In another alleged instance, the child said she had been playing hide and seek with Philpott when he took her into a bedroom, pushed a dresser in front of the door and sexually abused her.

Pretrial conferences are set for Aug. 11 and Sept. 8, with a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.