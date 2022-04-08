Man facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old at South Hills Motel

A man faces charges after deputies say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old at South Hills Motel.

Deputies with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said they began looking into 27-year-old Dondre Kelly on Tuesday after he contacted a 14-year-old’s mother stating that he wanted to take the child to a birthday party at an arcade. Instead, he took the teenager to South Hills Motel, where he proceeded to watch pornographic videos and forced the child to undress, do cocaine and smoke marijuana, authorities said.

Kelly also is accused of sexually assaulting the child. Police said he admitted he’d been wanting to do that for the last two years.

When the child returned home, the mother took the child to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where a urinalysis positively identified both cocaine and marijuana in the child’s system.

After hours of interviews and surveillance, deputies believed that Kelly was hiding out at the motel in Jefferson Hills.

On Thursday, while performing surveillance, sheriff’s deputies positively identified Kelly leaving a room at the Jefferson Hills Motel and entering the passenger side of a vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Deputies surrounded the vehicle and took Kelly into custody without incident.

Kelly now faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minor, rape, sexual assault, concealment - whereabouts of child, corruption of minors, endangering welfare of children, criminal use of communication facility, prohibited acts, indecent exposure, indecent assault and open lewdness.

TRENDING NOW:

Man facing charges after stabbing incident in Washington County Elderly man rescued after SUV ends up in Monongahela River Former Allegheny County Jail inmate speaks out about jail, its staff VIDEO: 74-year-old Wexford woman loses life savings to scam DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts