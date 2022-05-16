Man facing multiple charges after Bethel Park officer run over in hit-and-run incident

The driver who ran over a Bethel Park police officer with a pickup truck has been identified.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Jack Lawrence Scola is facing multiple charges after he allegedly ran over an officer on Friday.

Police say that two officers were working a traffic detail at the intersection of Library and Broughton/Bethel Church Road, which was undergoing lane restrictions due to road work.

Officers report that a driver in a black Chevrolet Silverado truck swerved around a traffic director who was holding traffic from proceeding. The driver told the traffic director that they “needed to learn how to do [their] job.”

Court documents say the officer stationed on the other side of the intersection observed the confrontation and stepped into the center of the intersection, where they stopped the truck.

This officer approached the truck’s driver-side door to contact the driver. The driver of the vehicle then began to drive forward. As the truck began moving, the officer attempted to grab onto the side mirror. The mirror broke off, causing the officer to fall under the truck. The truck continued to move forward and ran over the officer’s legs and lower torso.

A separate driver began following the black truck after witnessing the incident. Police say the witness took note of the truck’s license plate and contacted the Bethel Park Police Dispatch.

Officers used the information and found the 2017 black Chevrolet Silverado truck to be registered under Jack Lawrence Scola. Police say that when they arrived at Scola’s house, they found him sitting in the truck with the vehicle running.

Authorities say that the outfit Scola was wearing matched the description given by the first traffic director.

Court documents say that Scola allegedly showed multiple signs of being too intoxicated to drive a vehicle as officers tested him. He was detained and transported to the hospital and later taken to the Bethel Park Police Station.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital. There are currently no updates on their condition.

