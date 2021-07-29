Man facing multiple charges following drug arrest in Princeton

Jul. 29—PRINCETON — A local man was facing multiple charges Wednesday after being found carrying LSD, candy favored with TCH and more than a pound of marijuana on Mercer Street.

Patrolman W.W. McGuire with the Princeton Police Department said he was patrolling Mercer Street about 3 p.m. when he saw between seven to 10 individuals loitering around the Sunoco station. The store has signs prohibiting loitering on the property.

"We received a tremendous number of complaints from citizens of Princeton and our city council in reference to increased foot traffic on Mercer Street as well as the suspected distribution of drugs and use of drugs in that area," McGuire said.

McGuire stated that in reaction to those complaints, he was performing an extra patrol when he saw the people loitering around the store.

"When we attempted to make contact, as soon as the individuals saw my marked patrol vehicle they all dispersed. Two or three of them went one way and two or three of them went the other way, and they just tried to leave the area," he said.

Police were able to round up the individuals and started learning their names. This information was checked by Mercer County 911 to see if any of them had active warrants, McGuire said.

"At which time, we observed the clear and distinct odor of green marijuana admitting from the area of one of the people we were talking to," he stated. "At which time, we just asked the individuals, based on the odor, if anybody had marijuana on their person."

Brandon Browning, 31, of Princeton spoke up and "advised that he had marijuana on his person," McGuire said.

Based on the probability created by the odor of marijuana as well as Browning's admission, police conducted a full search of his person, McGuire said. In his backpack, police found the following items: 1.5 pounds of green marijuana; 21 tablets of Alprazolam; 38 THC vaporizing cartridges (the Delta 9 variant, which is a Schedule I controlled substance); six packages of THC gummies candy (the Delta 9 variant, which is a Schedule I controlled substance); two tablets that the suspect advised under Miranda warning were LSD; 100 small plastic bags; and a digital scale.

Browning has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana; possession of a Schedule I, THC cartridges; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, edible THC candy; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, Alprazolam; and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, LSD, McGuire said.

Police also found $808 in cash. This money was seized by the police and forfeiture paperwork would be submitted in relation to the money "most likely being obtained through the sale of drugs," McGuire said.

Browning was transported to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment Wednesday evening.

