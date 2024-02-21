Man facing multiple charges from Nov. police chase

Feb. 21—A Manchester man who fled police and damaged three vehicles during a chase was named last week in a 10-count indictment.

A Laurel grand jury charged 24-year-old David C. Reed of Collins Gibson Road in Manchester with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police and one count of reckless driving.

The charges stem from a Nov. 11 incident in which Reed hit two passenger vehicles as well as a Laurel County Sheriff's cruiser and a London Police cruiser during the chase, causing damages to all four vehicles.

Another London Police officer was named in the indictment in the fleeing police charge, as Reed failed to comply with commands to stop his vehicle. The reckless driving charge stems from Reed's erratic and high speed along public roadways during the chase.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash and a hearing was set for Feb. 26 in Laurel Circuit Court.

An indictment is an accusation only and a person accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.