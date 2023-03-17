Man facing multiple charges after police chase ends in crash in Butler Co.

A Middletown man is facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police identified a person of interest in an ongoing investigation and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to Middletown police.

Police attempted to stop a silver Ford F-150 at AutoZone located at in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

The vehicle backed up striking a marked patrol unit and then fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Central Avenue, police said.

This initiated a police chase that took officers through “several major roadways in the city,” according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Christopher L. Spicer.

Spicer was arrested at the scene of the crash. According to police, narcotics and firearms were found inside of the vehicle he was fleeing in.

Two people in the vehicle struck by Spicer were transported to Atrium Medical Center with severe injuries.

Spicer was also taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was medically cleared and taken to the Middletown City Jail.

He was booked in jail on the following charges:

Two Counts Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Drug Abuse

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Having Weapons Under Disability

Fleeing or Eluding

Driving Under Suspension

Obedience to Traffic Control Devices

Fictitious License Plates

Additional details were not released at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

