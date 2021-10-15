Man facing multiple rape counts rejects plea deal

Oct. 15—LIMA — A Delphos man charged with 14 counts of rape and an equal number of sexual battery charges on Thursday rejected an offer from prosecutors that would have drastically reduced his potential prison sentence.

Timothy Boedicker, 41, who was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in September on 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of sexual battery, felonies of the first- and second-degrees respectively, has been charged with five additional sex-related counts involving an underage female.

In February of this year the grand jury returned indictments charging Boedicker with three additional counts of rape and two third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors on Thursday put on the official record a plea deal which expired at the end of the day on Thursday. Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines said the terms of the offer called for Boedicker to plead guilty to a single count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, and a single count of rape, a felony of the first degree. The state was prepared to dismiss the remaining counts and to eliminate the possibility of a life sentence on the rape charge.

Boedicker, through his attorney, declined the offer and a Jan. 3 trial date was scheduled.

The victim in the most recent case was 12 years old when the alleged incidents took place between February through July 2020. In September of last year, Boedicker was charged with 28 counts related to allegedly performing sex acts on a 10-year-old girl in 2018. It is not clear if the victims are the same female.

According to court documents, Boedicker used a sex toy on the girl in 2018 when she was temporarily in his care at a Dingledine Avenue residence in Lima. The newest allegations of ongoing sexual assault were disclosed by the young girl when she implicated Boedicker in later attacks that she told police took place both in Lima and in Delphos.