Man facing murder charge after body found in wooded area in Paxton

A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of another man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton, authorities announced said.

Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, was arraigned Tuesday in East Brookfield District Court in the death of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah, also of Worcester, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Appiah was found dead in a wooded area off of Asnebumskit Road on March 5 after resident called 911, the DA’s office noted. He was said to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Fuller was arrested Monday without incident.

He being held without bail and is due back in court on Aug. 12.

An investigation remains ongoing.

