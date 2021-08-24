Man facing murder charge in Buchanan County following fatal shooting of wife

Aug. 24—GRUNDY, Va. — A husband who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday to an emergency call for help at a residence on Material Road, off of Lick Branch Road on Slate Creek Road in reference to a shooting, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Rescue 33 Ambulance and Knox Creek Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman, Barbara Anne Hartford, 68, of Grundy, Va., inside the home, deceased with a gunshot wound.

Also in the same home, Harold Harvey Hartford Jr., 66, of Grundy, Va., the husband of the deceased woman, was found alive, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

"Emergency medical services rendered aid to Mr. Hartford and transported him to a landing zone where VSP Med-Flight transferred him to a Pikeville, Ky area hospital," according to the sheriff's office. "At the time of this report, Mr. Hartford remains in that hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Investigators from the sheriff's office processed the scene. A firearm was located and collected that is believed to have been the one used in the shootings, according to the sheriff's office. Other evidence was collected from the scene. Interviews were conducted and statements were obtained from witnesses.

"Based on the investigation into the incident, warrants were obtained from a magistrate, on the aforementioned Harold Harvey Hartford Jr. He is charged with murder and with use of a firearm in commission of a felony," investigators said. "Mr. Hartford will be arrested upon release from the hospital, and he will go through the extradition process from the State of Kentucky.

The body of Barbara Anne Hartford was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out for the family and friends of those involved and the community where they lived," Sheriff John McClanahan said. "This is a tragic incident for them all. I would also like to ask for privacy to the family while they deal with this troubling time."