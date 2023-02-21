Man facing murder charge in death on Cumberland Avenue to remain in custody without bail

Feb. 21—A man facing a murder charge for the death of a Portland man on Friday will be held without bail.

Jonathan Alas, 27, appeared before Cumberland Superior Justice John O'Neil over Zoom, still wearing hospital scrubs. He was not required to enter a plea and only spoke to hear the charges against him. Alas has been hospitalized since his arrest Friday, according to Portland police.

The short hearing offered no other details about why police suspect Alas killed 58-year-old Christopher Godin, the founder of Granny's Burritos in the Old Port who friends described as a generous, "peace-loving hippie."

Police have not released a cause of death. No public file associated with the case was available at the Cumberland County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Alas' appointed defense attorney, Matthew Crockett, appeared with him from the hospital, wearing a blue face mask and a "visitor's" sticker. He said Alas was aware of the charges against him and that his client would like to schedule a hearing to reconsider bail at a later date.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam told O'Neil Tuesday that withholding bail is appropriate, given the severity of the charges against Alas.

Police declined to comment any further on the case Tuesday. It's unclear if Alas and Godin knew each other, or what brought them together Friday evening.

Officers said they responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Cumberland Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday where they found Godin dead inside the hallway.

Police said they found Alas in another area of the building suffering "serious injuries," although police have not shared what those injuries were or how they were caused. It's also not clear if either lived in the apartment building.

Godin's body was brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy, which concluded that his death was a homicide.