Man facing murder charge in McClerkin case

Jul. 18—After years of investigation, the Kokomo Police Department arrested a man Monday afternoon who they believe was involved in the murder of a Kokomo teenager missing since October 2016.

Flint Vincent Farmer, 57, of Kokomo, is now facing a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged involvement in the death of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin, according to a KPD media release.

McClerkin was last seen on Oct. 11, 2016, at a residence in the 1000 block of South Washington Street, per the release.

Since that time, authorities have followed up on numerous leads related to her disappearance, including one in the fall of 2021.

Police did not indicate in the release what additional information they received at that time, but it was enough to present to the Howard County Prosecutor's Office for review.

And Monday, an arrest warrant was officially issued for Farmer, who was located and arrested without incident at a residence in the 600 block of North Purdum Street.

Police did not release any additional details surrounding Farmer's direct connection to McClerkin's disappearance, and investigators believe more arrests could still be made.

Farmer is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and an initial hearing has not yet been set.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

News of McClerkin's disappearance in 2016 captured the hearts and minds of so many throughout Howard County, and Monday's news of an arrest in the case did the same.

"The whole of Kokomo is grieving," one Facebook message read in part on Monday afternoon.

"Justice4Ree," another person wrote. "... Now we fight."

The Tribune reached out to the McClerkin family Monday afternoon, and they were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.