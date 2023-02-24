Man facing murder charge in strangling death of 62-year-old, police say

A Montgomery man is facing a murder charge following the death of Erwin Smith, 62, who police say was strangled to death early Thursday morning.

Montgomery police officers and fire medics responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street at about 2 a.m. Thursday in reference to a physical altercation. Responders found Smith with a fatal injury, and he was pronounced dead.

Police then apprehended Seneca Shine, 42, and charged him with murder. A police affidavit filed Thursday alleges that Shine strangled Smith to death.

Shine was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

Online court records do not yet list an attorney for Shine.

The Montgomery Police Department said the incident is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Seneca Shine arrested in strangling death Erwin Smith of Montgomery