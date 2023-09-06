Man facing murder charges in Claremore woman's death

Sep. 6—A Rogers County man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges following the death of a Claremore woman.

Anthony Thomasson, 39, was booked into Rogers County Jail late Sunday night at 10:33 in connection with the death of Heather Michelle Baker, 44.

Bond has not been set. Thomasson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m.

Friends of Baker alerted Claremore Police to possible foul play when they were unable to contact her and she failed to show up to work. Police officers went to her home, Saturday, in the 100 block of south Moore Avenue, and found her dead.

An Anthony Thomasson, Newport, Arkansas, is listed as a "friend" on Baker's facebook page. However, there are multiple Oklahoma court records for Thomasson in Oklahoma counties, dating back to 2021. Prior charges include grand larceny in Cleveland County, failure to pay child support in Creek County, a dismissed protective order in Tulsa County, and a criminal misdemeanor conviction for possession of a controlled drug in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents assisted in processing evidence at the crime scene.

Claremore Police Department issued a statement saying the incident is believed to be isolated and creates no specific threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident or Baker can contact Claremore Police at 918-341-1212.