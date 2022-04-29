Man facing murder charges connected to Germantown homicide

A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a Germantown man, who was found shot in the head earlier this year.

>> SWAT called to standoff in Xenia Thursday; 1 taken to hospital

Joshua Shortt, 29, of Germantown was identified February 16 as the man found dead by a family member in the basement of a house in the 300 block of North Main Street, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Shortt’s death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, Christopher Debord, 27, was charged with 17 counts, including four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of having weapons while under a disability, according to court documents. Debord is booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

Debord, Christopher Edward (02/24/1995) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 22-002125 on 02/17/2022 at 4:14 PM. Probation Violation - Probation Violation Ccs (Pending);

A 911 caller reported finding Shortt dead around 11 a.m. February 15. The caller, who identified herself as the victim’s mother, reported a bloody scene where she found the body, according to the call obtained in a public records request by News Center 7. The woman reported to police she was last in contact with Shortt the evening of February 13 and went to the house to check on him.

Police who arrived to investigate found him on the basement floor of the house with a gunshot wound to his head, officers detail in the court documents also obtained in a News Center 7 public records request. Shortt was covered in a blanket and there was no gun seen in the immediate area near the victim, officers said.

Court documents also allege an SUV, a 2001 red Honda CR-V, was stolen from the house. The SUV, owned by Shortt, was later recovered at a Dayton gas station on the evening of February 15, according to court records and a Dayton police incident report.

The SUV was located at the Clark gas station in the 3400 block of East Third Street in Dayton around 10:30 p.m., dispatch records show. Footage from the scene shows both Dayton and Germantown police on the scene investigating.

Story continues

News Center 7 has obtained new court records and updates will follow shortly.

At 1108 this morning, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Germantown Police responded to 320 North Main St. in Germantown,... Posted by The City of Germantown Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022











