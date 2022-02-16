Man facing murder, kidnapping charges after skeletal remains found in New Iberia

A 24-year-old is facing multiple charges after skeletal remains were found by the New Iberia Police Department.

Dwayne Alfred was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice, a department spokesperson said.

The remains were found Sunday near Cherokee Street, which is southwest of East Main Street.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the remains but said they may be connected to a 20-year-old woman who went missing in October after hanging out with friends at a nearby motel.

