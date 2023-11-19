Man facing numerous charges following pursuit through Franklin, Coffee counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who has already been arrested at least 40 times over the course of his life was taken into custody again after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two Middle Tennessee counties Monday.

The Estill Springs Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home along Wells Street on Monday, Nov. 13 for a report of a suspicious person wearing a hoodie and face mask behind a residence.

Before authorities got to the scene, they said a witness called and identified the individual as Richard Flowers, who has an active order of protection and was not supposed to be at the home.

When officers arrived, they reportedly noticed a Dodge Charger sitting in the road, ran the tag, and discovered it belonged to Flowers.

Police said they tried to perform a traffic stop at the intersection of Fairview Street and Circle Drive, but the vehicle turned into Lu Lu’s Cafe and stopped at the front of the business. Even when law enforcement approached the vehicle, Flower’s allegedly wouldn’t follow orders.

Shortly afterward, the vehicle left the parking lot, headed northbound on Highway 41A. Authorities said they pursued the car, which turned off Highway 41A onto Tyson Drive, driving through the feed mill.

According to officials, the chase continued all the way to Arnold Air Force Base, where the base’s law enforcement unsuccessfully tried to use spike strips on the suspect vehicle.

Police said the car headed toward Manchester, so members of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department joined the pursuit. In the end, all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the chase were able to block in the vehicle and take Flowers into custody.

When providing additional details about Flowers’ history, authorities said an order of protection against him was signed in July due to eight previous domestic assaults; one aggravated domestic assault; 16 probation violations; six violations of orders of protection; four drug-related arrests; and five charges for resisting, evading, or escaping. He has reportedly been arrested a total of 40 times in the past.

Coffee County deputies brought Flowers to their jail. By Wednesday, Nov. 15, he was still being held in Coffee County on a $103,000 bond for two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, officials said.

However, according to police, Flowers is still facing charges in Franklin County for three counts of violating an order of protection, three counts of aggravated stalking, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, evading arrest, aggravated criminal trespassing, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and felony reckless endangerment.

