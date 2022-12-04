Man facing prison time for ‘violently assaulting’ women he met online, DA says

According to the Coweta District Attorney, a man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony cases for assault.

The DA said Qvondre Lawaun McClain violently assaulted women that he met online and violently assaulted another jail inmate.

On March 21, 2021, police officers were called out to a domestic violence altercation inside a moving car on Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. When officers got to the area, they found the car in a ditch. The driver of the vehicle told officers she met McClain on Facebook and she drove to Carroll County to meet him. When she drove McClain to get food, they got into an argument and he pulled out a gun and said, “I will kill you.”

The victim said she tried to call a friend but McClain grabbed her phone and smashed it. The victim then tried to drive out of the parking lot, but McClain grabbed the wheel which caused the vehicle to crash into a ditch.

The victim had minor physical injuries and was treated by EMTs.

The DA said an eyewitness stated that she saw the car wreck and saw McClain run away after throwing a gun into the woods. During the roadside investigation, McClain called the victim and told her to not talk to the police and he would pay for the damage to the vehicle with his tax refund.

He was later apprehended near the scene.

The DA said McClain was indicted for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Criminal Trespass.

On July 25, 2021, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to a local hospital in about a sexual assault. The victim was interviewed and told investigators she met McClain on an online dating application, and drove to his house in Carroll County. The victim said she initially consented to intercourse with McClain but he became violent when she refused to have intercourse without protection.

The victim left McClain’s house but left her wallet and work uniform there.

The DA reported that the victim said McClain agreed to leave the her belongings in his driveway for her to pick up. When she returned to his house, he grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into his basement, hit her, put a gun to her head, and made her perform sexual acts on him.

Investigators said the victim’s left eye was partially swollen shut.

A search warrant for McClain’s home revealed a gun which matched the description of the weapon that was pointed at the victim’s head and which had been reported stolen from a home in Douglas County.

The DA said McClain was indicted for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Assaulted, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and Kidnapping.

And on October 2, the DA said McClain was indicted for the Aggravated Battery of a fellow Carroll County Jail inmate.

In exchange for his agreement to serve this sentence, the State dismissed the counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Theft by Receiving, and Possession of a Firearm.

