Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says

A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a bank and an ATM Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the 8700 block of University Executive Park Drive. Police said they responded with MEDIC and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Police said it was immediately determined that the man, later identified as 29-year-old Deaquan Glenn Sherard, would need medical attention.

Police said when they attempted to detain Sherard, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the Sherard pulled out a handgun and fired a single gunshot striking himself in the leg.

Sherard was eventually placed into custody after being tased, according to police.

An investigation revealed that prior to the incident on University Executive Park Drive, the Bank of America building and ATM at 8551 North Tryon Street were shot into. The building was unoccupied at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police said evidence collected at the scene revealed Sherard was the shooter. He has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer, and damage to property.

