Man facing several trials, charged with additional felony charge

Nov. 26—An Albert Lea man already facing pending jury trials for a variety of felony charges including an alleged drive-by shooting in August of last year, has been arrested and charged in another case.

Terry Izeal Heggs, 39, made his first court appearance in Mower County District Court Tuesday for failure to register as a predatory offender along with three gross misdemeanors including violation of domestic abuse no contact order, domestic abuse and interfering with an emergency call.

According to the court complaint, Heggs was arrested at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 19, when Austin Police officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Oakland Avenue West after a dispatcher took a 911 call and heard arguing and a female yelling before being disconnected.

When police arrived they could hear screaming and upon making entrance arrested Heggs. Further in the building the victim was found with blood on her lip and sweatshirt.

The victim told police that Heggs accused her of looking at a friend of his "too long" the evening before. The victim stated she called police because she was scared and said she knew that Heggs would become violent based on past experience.

She also said that she had allegedly been kicked by Heggs and that he punched her both in the stomach and the face. The victim also stated that when police arrived, Heggs allegedly put his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

During the incident police learned that Heggs was required to register as a predatory offender and provide a primary and second address. The location in the 3400 block of Oakland Avenue West, which Heggs and the victim had been living at, had not been registered. His primary address was listed in Albert Lea.

Heggs currently has jury trials slated for Jan. 17, 2023 for the previous felony charges, including two felonies in the shooting case where he has pleaded not guilty to drive by shooting toward a person and violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Story continues

According to the court complaint, police arrested Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, on Aug. 20, 2021 in the 400 block of Third Avenue in Austin after a report of two vehicles chasing each other. Collins fled police in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that had sustained bullet damage. After his arrest, Collins indicated that "Magic" (later identified as Heggs) was shooting at him from a white Porsche Cayenne. He indicated Heggs shot at him because Heggs believed he had robbed him.

The Department of Corrections informed law enforcement that Heggs was wearing a GPS monitor. Further investigation showed Heggs locations at the time of the shooting were consistent with the information that Collins provided.

Heggs is also scheduled to go on trial that same day for felony predatory offender knowingly committing act or failure to fulfill registration requirement and combined felony drug sales charges in two separate cases, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

He is scheduled for another jury trial on Feb. 13, 2023 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

A review of Heggs' criminal history reflects a conviction for stalking dating back to Feb. 5, 2018 in Olmsted County and two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender, again dating back to 2018 in Olmsted County.