Man facing stalking, assault charges

Jan. 4—A 29-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday on warrants that were issued in July after his former girlfriend accused him of trying to run her down with his car and stalking her.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, the 33-year-old woman called authorities on July 1 to report Robert Anthony Cassar had repeatedly tried to contact her despite being told not to.

Two days later, the woman and an 18-year-old woman called 911 from the JBS Parkway Walmart to report they'd had to run behind protective barriers because Cassar had tried to run them down in his Ford Mustang, reports stated. Officers found witnesses to corroborate the women's story.

On July 12, the woman called authorities again and showed them her cell phone log which showed she'd had several missed calls from Cassar. According to the report, the woman asked an officer to check the Walmart parking lot because she was scared he was outside waiting for her.

Cassar was booked into the Ector County jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and stalking. He remained in custody Thursday on surety bonds totaling $70,000.

Ector County court records indicate a harassment case issued against Cassar involving the same woman was dismissed in October 2022 "in the interest of justice."