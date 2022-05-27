A man is facing a trespassing charge following a strange call for a “suspicious person” who made his way into Masconomet Regional High School through an open door.

It happened earlier this month on May 13. Boxford Police say they were called to the school for a report of an individual who was driving a minivan “made to look like a dragon” and who was wearing “a black Salem MA police department civilian t-shirt.”

Man facing trespassing charge for an incident at Masconomet Regional High School

“The vehicle was painted pink, blue, green and purple and had notes written all over in Sharpie marker,” according to an incident report.

According to the incident report, 61-year-old John Gallagher told police he had come to the school to see how much it had changed since he was enrolled as a student there.

According to that report, Gallagher told police “he wanted to see if he could ‘sneak in’ where he used to sneak in.”

The report says Gallagher entered the high school “through a propped open door” that leads to a COVID testing site at the school and then walked up a ramp near some locker rooms before passing the cafeteria where students were eating lunch.

Officers had been alerted to Gallagher by an assistant principal who relayed what she saw before police were called.

The report indicates he was told by officers to vacate the property and “that he was forbidden to enter the school again.”

