Man facing trial after murder conviction vacated is granted bond reduction

An Alexandria man whose 2020 murder conviction was vacated because of a non-unanimous jury is out of jail after being granted a bond reduction on Monday.

Korri Devon Thornton faces, 29, was convicted in March 2020 by a Rapides Parish jury of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of Dadrian La'Shawnn Henderson, 20.

He was sentenced to life in prison, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal vacated the conviction and sentence in July 2021.

On June 10, 2018, Henderson arrived at a lot where Thornton and some friends were playing dice. According to online court records, Thornton shot Henderson, who died at the scene at Henry Street and Willow Glen River Road.

Thornton was named as a suspect, and the Alexandria Police Department got a tip 12 days later that he was at a hotel near Interstate 49 with a woman. After unsuccessful attempts to talk Thornton out, police used tear gas to flush him out of the room.

At his sentencing, Thornton spoke after Henderson's mother and sisters gave their victim impact statements. He said shot back at Henderson after the man had fired at him.

But he apologized to Henderson's family and to his own.

"I didn't think it was a crime to protect myself," he said. "Everything about the situation was wrong."

Online jail records show Thornton was released from the Rapides Parish Detention Center on is set for another trial on the second-degree murder charge on Aug. 29.

