Man facing vehicular homicide charge after fatal Labor Day Bell Road crash

A man who police say admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel Labor Day is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a car crash killed a woman.

Adan Gonzales, 34, will be charged in connection with the death of 68-year-old Juliana Chuc once he is released from the hospital, Nashville police said in a statement.

Gonzales was driving east on Bell Road Monday about 8 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and veered into oncoming traffic. His Nissan Altima crashed head-on with a Nissan S18, police said.

Chuc, a back passenger in the S18, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died, police said. The driver and front passenger of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzales was found laying on the ground at the scene.

Witnesses told police Gonzales was driving erratically before the crash, the statement said. He had slurred speech and admitted to drinking five beers before getting in the car, police said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Labor Day crash kills woman, man to be charged