Man facing violent crime charges dies by suicide in custody at Tarrant County Jail

An inmate at the Tarrant County Jail died by suicide Aug. 18 after he was found hanging by a mattress cover in his cell, according to a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Jeremiah Noble, 36, was facing charges of terroristic threats against a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assaulting a public servant, according to the report. He was also facing a misdemeanor charge.

The report, filed with the attorney general Aug. 26, says Noble was found just before 11 a.m. Aug. 15 hanging in his cell. Noble was transported by MedStar to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died three days later. The report lists suicide as the manner of death.

An investigation conducted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office turned up no evidence of homicide, and the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation, according to the report.

All charges against Noble were filed by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.