Man who failed to appear for child sex sentencing hearing caught, to remain locked up

Aug. 25—WILKES-BARRE — A Philadelphia man who failed to appear for his sentencing on a child sex offense earlier this week learned Wednesday he won't be getting back out on bail before his next hearing.

Shawn Booths, 43, of Gypsy Lane, Philadelphia, was scheduled to appear for sentencing Monday on a single count of unlawful contact with a minor with the underlying offense of rape of a child. Court records show he pleaded guilty to the charge in late April, a day after a jury was selected for his trial. Booths was free on $200,000 bail posted through a bail bondsman.

But Booths didn't appear. So Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. issued a warrant for his arrest.

Booths was taken back into custody, though, and on Wednesday appeared via video in front of Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough from the county correctional facility.

Vough asked why Booths failed to show up for his sentencing; Booths blamed it on "stupidity."

"I just wasn't thinking straight," he said.

"Well, it's not going to happen again," Vough said, before ordering that he remain locked up until his new sentencing date, which was set for Sept. 7.

According to police, Booths was living in Scranton when Duryea police began an investigation into him, after receiving allegations he had sexually assaulted a girl from January 2017 to August 2018.

Booths fled the area in August 2018, and was believed to be hiding in the woods in Delaware County, which was searched by the Pennsylvania State Police's aviation unit's helicopter. He was ultimately found in a Montgomery County home.

Booths pleaded guilty to the unlawful contact charge on April 27, with prosecutors agreeing to withdraw charges of rape of a child, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, terroristic threats and indecent exposure.

During Booths' planned sentencing, Paula Brust, a member of the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board, said Booths meets the criteria of being a sexually violent predator, but Sklarosky said that he would make a ruling on that during his new sentencing hearing.