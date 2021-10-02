Man who failed to report human remains to be sentenced Nov. 4

Oct. 1—Jason Dwight Beebout will be sentenced on Nov. 4 for his roles in committing burglary, fraud and failure to report human remains.

Arrested in February on two separate crimes, the 44-year-old Logansport resident also was incarcerated in April on a third cause. And this week, he chose to reach a plea agreement with the Cass County Prosecutor's Office.

He will plead to one count of burglary as a Level 3 felony, one count of fraud as a Level 5 felony with a Level 6 felony of welfare fraud, and one count of failure to report human remains, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the plea agreement, Beebout will face a sentence to be determined by Cass Circuit Court and pay any fines and costs imposed by the court. If any portion of the sentence exceeds 11 years, that time would be suspended to probation. However, if a violation of probation or community corrections occurs, then those suspended years would be served out in prison.

Earlier this year, Beebout and his wife, Jaclyn Martell Beebout, 41, Logansport, were arrested on charges stemming from an investigation by the Logansport Police Department. Officers discovered Jaclyn Beebout's mother, 65-year-old Cynthia Newman, in a "significant state of decay" inside her residence at 910 22nd St., which was shared by Newman, the Beebouts and their children.

A police report stated that Newman's body was found in a "reclining chair with a pillow under her head and her body ... covered in blankets, appearing to be an attempt to cover the body from sight."

The body showed "extensive decompensation where the hands were showing bone and the skin was beginning to peel off," according to the LPD. "The body was covered with insects, and it appeared some of the animals inside the house had been eating the remains."

Also in February, Jason Beebout was charged with fraud. According to the LPD, the couple had taken at least $3,000 from Newman and acted with the intent to defraud Newman by using her credit card. In addition, the couple knowingly or intentionally acquired or disposed of public relief in the amount between $750 and $50,000, the LPD stated in a report.

In addition, police reports stated that Jason Beebout had broken into a 78-year-old woman's residence in the 1000 block of 21st Street by sliding in through a window. Once inside the residence, he held her down and choked her.

According to the police department, the woman reported that she had been sleeping on a couch when she woke up to a man attempting to pin her head down. Evidence collected at the scene linked the late 2020 crime to Jason Beebout.

In accordance with the plea agreement, the Prosecutor's Office will be dismissing the following charges: two counts of fraud and one count of theft, all Level 6 felonies.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn Beebout has decided to change her plea on two cases as well. A Nov. 16 change of plea hearing has been set for 9 a.m. in Cass Superior Court 2. At this time, she is expected to enter a plea agreement on the causes of failure to report human remains and fraud, theft and welfare fraud.

Her third pending case — this one for possession of methamphetamine — has been transferred to Superior 2, but future dates have not been posted.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150