Man fails to appear for court hearing

Nov. 6—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for a court proceeding earlier this year.

Detectives said Michael Spindler failed to come to the Schuylkill County Courthouse on May 10 as ordered for a status conference hearing.

The original charges against Spindler are misdemeanor crimes of theft by unlawful taking-moveable property, receiving stolen property and possessing instruments of crime with intent.

Detectives said Spindler, 67, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 172 pounds.

The man has last known addresses of Box 71, Bloomsburg, and 26 Maplewood Lane, Millville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Spindler or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988. Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Spindler is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.