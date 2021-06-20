Man fails to begin serving prison sentence

Jun. 20—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who failed to report to prison as required earlier this month.

Detetives said Jose Luis Santiago failed to report to Schuylkill County Prison on June 10 to begin serving a prison sentence of nine to 23 months.

The original charges against Santiago were misdemeanor offenses of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault.

Santiago, 49, is described as Black and Hispanic, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has a last known address of 32 Water St., Coaldale, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Santiago or other fugitives in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or the Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Santiago is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.