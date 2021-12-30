Man faked a COVID positive test to avoid court hearing in Connecticut, officials say

Ahead of a court hearing, a man illegally faked a COVID-19 positive test to avoid appearing in Connecticut, officials said.

Now he’s been charged with illegally forging and fabricating the test results, according to a Dec. 29 news release from the state’s division of criminal justice.

Junior Jumpp, 31, of Hartford was arrested on Dec. 28 after being set to appear for a bond review hearing in front of a superior court judge on Nov. 30, the release said.

Before his most recent arrest, Jumpp was out on bond after a prior arrest related to 12 pending criminal cases, according to officials.

Jumpp sent a screenshot of what appeared to be a positive COVID-19 test notification to his defense counsel on Nov. 29, the release said. Then, his defense counsel notified the superior court judge, who excused Jumpp from his court appearance the next day.

“Investigation revealed that, in fact, the notification was forged and fabricated by Jumpp,” officials said. Jumpp is charged with second-degree forgery and fabricating physical evidence.

On Nov. 16, Jumpp was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace following a warrant for his arrest, the release noted. On Nov. 26, Jumpp was charged with interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace after another warrant for his arrest.

Jumpp is being held on a $25,000 bond in connection with being accused of faking a COVID-19 positive test.

The second-degree forgery and fabrication of physical evidence charges against Jumpp are punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine, according to the release.

