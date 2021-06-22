Man falls 11 stories from condo tower in St. Petersburg, police say

A 92-year-old man fell 11 stories from Bayfront Tower and died Tuesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police received the call at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from the condominiums located at 1 Beach Drive SE, said spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

Fernandez said police were waiting on the Medical Examiner’s Office to release the cause of death but said foul play is not suspected. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.