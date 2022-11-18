Man falls to his death while trying to hang Christmas lights from tree, Florida cops say

A man fell to his death while trying to hang Christmas lights from a tree, Florida police said.

Deputies responded to St. Mark Village assisted living facility in Palm Harbor just before 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 17, a spokeswoman with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

An “adult male employee” of the facility had fallen while trying to hang Christmas lights from a tree and was pronounced dead on scene, she said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say how far he fell.

St. Mark Village did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palm Harbor is about 25 miles northwest of Tampa.

