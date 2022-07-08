DUI driver falls nearly 50 feet while handcuffed, running from officers, APD says
A man trying to escape being arrested early Friday morning jumped off of a bridge while handcuffed, Atlanta police say.
Officers on the scene say the man was being arrested for a DUI on I-75 near Northside Drive.
After they had the suspect handcuffed, he ran off and jumped off of a nearby bridge, falling approximately 46 feet to the woods below.
Police were able to find and arrest the man in those woods.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.
The man’s identity has not been released. It’s unclear what charges he’ll face once booked into the Fulton County Jail.
