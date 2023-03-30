Man falls off parking garage in downtown Fort Worth, according to police records

A man fell off a parking garage in downtown Fort Worth on Thursday morning, according to police records.

Officers were dispatched to the parking garage at 200 W. 6th St. between Houston and Throckmorton shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to a police report. The 911 caller stated that a man had fallen off the parking garage.

Someone reported jumped or fell from the parking garage earlier this morning. https://t.co/ecJjisj6ZH — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 30, 2023

Police confirmed to the Star-Telegram around 11:15 a.m. that they were investigating the incident but did not provide more information.

MedStar officials did not immediately respond when asked if they had transported anyone to the hospital from that location.

Authorities have not provided an update on the man’s condition or whether the fall was accidental or intentional.