Man falls through Subway restaurant ceiling while evading police after stealing bike, ham: report

Michael Hollan
·2 min read

Don’t try to hide in a sandwich shop’s ceiling.

A suspect trying to evade police allegedly learned the hard way that the ceiling of an Idaho Subway shop wasn’t strong enough to hold the weight of a grown man. According to reports, the man is suspected of committing several crimes earlier in the day, including stealing a bicycle from a child and a stack of deli meat from the sandwich shop.

Authorities arrested Jesse James Moore after they found him laying on the ground in a woman’s bathroom at a Subway restaurant in Idaho Falls, East Idaho News reports. It is believed that he attempted to escape through the ceiling and then fell through, as pieces of the ceiling were found laying on the floor next to him.

Moore is believed to have been involved in a series of crimes leading up to his arrest.

TEXAS CHICK FIL-A BEFRIENDS DUCK AND HER NEW DUCKLINGS IN ITS PARKING LOT

The owner of the Subway told authorities that Moore had entered the restaurant earlier in the day and went behind the counter to fill out an application. After he left, employees reportedly noticed that a stack of ham was missing.

It’s also believed that Moore was responsible for stealing a kid’s $480 BMX bike. Later in the day, a man reported to police that his motorcycle had been stolen from the parking lot of a grocery store. Whoever stole the bike reportedly left the stolen BMX bike in its place.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fortunately, the motorcycle’s owner had flipped on the fuel cutoff switch and the bike was found just across the street.

Officers reportedly spotted Moore in the area, who they say walked back into the Subway restaurant and locked himself in the women’s room. The owner of the Subway helped open the door, where Moore was reportedly found on the ground, along with pieces of the ceiling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bonnerville County Jail lists Moore as an inmate. He is reportedly facing multiple charges, including grand theft for the motorcycle and petty theft for the bike and the ham.

Recommended Stories

  • "Defund the Police" lives on as a local movement

    In the absence of support from President Biden and most national Democrats, the "Defund the Police" movement has gone local, ushering in an unprecedented wave of cuts to departments in major cities around the country in the year since George Floyd's death. The big picture: At least 20 large U.S. cities have reduced their police budgets in some form, adding up to some $840 million, per data from the progressive group Interrupting Criminalization and media reports from across the country. 25 have ended contracts with police operating in schools. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Supporters say they hope it's just the beginning of a process to buck a decades-long trend of increased police spending in the U.S., and the first steps toward their vision of reimagining public safety.But some critics note that crime has gone up since the cuts and believe the budget reductions are one of the reasons demoralized police officers have left the forces.And police training experts say the cuts will be counterproductive, making it harder to improve officers' training and teach them alternatives to using force.In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, the city council slashed $8 million from its police department. It reinvested $2 million in community-based violence prevention programs and a new mobile mental health team.The cuts, and attempts at going further, have been met with strong resistance from Mayor Jacob Frey, who told Axios in an emailed statement he supports reallocating public funds, but is against making cuts to policing or "reducing the number of officers in an already beleaguered department to make it happen.""Our residents and community leaders have been clear — we need a both-and approach to public safety, one that integrates social services in our emergency response systems while supporting [Police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s] work," Frey wrote. "Simply disinvesting in a core government service doesn’t make the service less important."Activist Kennedy Kastle of the Black Visions Collective, one of the groups that have pressured Minneapolis to defund policing, called the cuts "posturing" and said they've had "absolutely have no effect" because the money hasn't been reinvested into poor communities. Between the lines: The phrase "Defund the Police" is now a polarizing term, but an Axios-Ipsos poll found that the original goal of shifting funds to social services like mental health and education is still popular.When asked if they support the "Defund the Police" movement, 70% of all respondents opposed it, including a slight majority of Black Americans (52%). But when asked if they supported diverting some police funds to community policing and social services — the idea that launched the movement — 57% of all respondents endorsed the goal.In many cities, opponents of Defund the Police note that policing cuts have coincided with dramatic increases in crime — which also happened in cities with police departments that operated under federally court-ordered reform agreements.But supporters argue that the increases in cities with police budget cuts came about during an unprecedented pandemic, which led to spikes in unemployment and poverty rates. They say those factors caused the spike in crime, not cuts t0 departments or reforms. Among those cities is Seattle, which began 2021 with a police budget nearly 20% smaller than last year's after eliminating police positions and transferring some services from the Seattle Police Department to other city departments.It finished last year with its highest homicide rate in decades, and increasing response times as officers have quit the department at record pace.What they're saying: Seattle City Council President Lorena González acknowledges the department has lost officers. Some "don't want to be subject to additional reforms," González said, and there are others whose "political ideology doesn't align with the progressive values of the city."Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council, which acts as a liaison between the community and the Seattle Police Department, said the budget cuts were conducted with a "lack of care." She blames the increase in crime on the cuts, and says that sinking morale has driven good officers out of the city. Austin, Texas has made some of the most dramatic changes in the country, cutting roughly $20 million from the police department and moving $80 million by shifting certain services to place them outside the police's purview. It previously spent 40% of its budget on the police; it now spends 26%.The money has been reinvested in mental health first responders, substance abuse programs, food access programs, workforce development and victim support, among other shifts. It also bought two hotels to house homeless people.Council member Gregorio Casar said he wants Austin to be the gold standard for cities that want to cut police budgets. "Not many cities were able to meaningfully respond to what people were calling for in the streets last year."The city has seen an increase in crime, which Casar said he expects will subside once it has fully recovered from the pandemic. He added that the pandemic has reinforced the need to defund police and "further invest in public health, economic and mental health issues that we're facing ... This makes our work even more urgent." Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iraqi turns home into a 'Mosul heritage' museum

    Fakhri al-Tai and his family live among some 5,000 antiques in Mosul. His home has now turned into a public makeshift museum, aiming to preserve the city's heritage. After many artefacts were destroyed during the war against the Islamic State in Iraq. "After the liberation of Mosul, I came back to my city, which is Old Mosul. I saw our heritage and civilisation completely destroyed, I saw that they deliberately destroyed this heritage, and I got the idea to collect what I can from our heritage and to revive what they wanted to destroy, revive it for the city."His collection includes different pieces from a variety of ethnicities and religions. Kurds, Christians, Muslims, Jews and Turksmans have all made their marks in this small museum. Visitor Amjad Saleh has lost over 10,000 pictures of his family in the conflict-torn Mosul. But he was able to find antiques that he grew up with in al-Tai's home and they reminded him of his life in the 1960s and 70s. Al-Tai has spent $33,000 USD to fuel his passion. He also accepts antiques from people who donate them to the museum.

  • Are religious people more moral?

    Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BYWhy do people distrust atheists? A study we conducted, led by psychologist Will Gervais, found widespread and extreme moral prejudice against atheists around the world. Across all continents, people assumed that those who committed immoral acts, even extreme ones such as serial murder, were more likely to be atheists. Although this was the first demonstration of such bias at a global scale, its existence is hardly surprising. Survey data show that Americans are less trusting of atheists than of any other social group. For most politicians, going to church is often the best way to garner votes, and coming out as an unbeliever could well be political suicide. After all, there are no open atheists in the U.S. Congress. The only known religiously unaffiliated representative describes herself as “none,” but still denies being an atheist. So, where does such extreme prejudice come from? And what is the actual evidence on the relationship between religion and morality? How does religion relate to morality? It is true that the world’s major religions are concerned with moral behavior. Many, therefore, might assume that religious commitment is a sign of virtue, or even that morality cannot exist without religion. Both of these assumptions, however, are problematic. Are ethical ideals of one religion limited to group members? Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, CC BY-ND For one thing, the ethical ideals of one religion might seem immoral to members of another. For instance, in the 19th century, Mormons considered polygamy a moral imperative, while Catholics saw it as a mortal sin. Moreover, religious ideals of moral behavior are often limited to group members and might even be accompanied by outright hatred against other groups. In 1543, for example, Martin Luther, one of the fathers of Protestantism, published a treatise titled “On the Jews and their Lies,” echoing anti-Semitic sentiments that have been common among various religious groups for centuries. These examples also reveal that religious morality can and does change with the ebb and flow of the surrounding culture. In recent years, several Anglican churches have revised their moral views to allow contraception, the ordination of women and the blessing of same-sex unions. Discrepancy between beliefs and behavior In any case, religiosity is only loosely related to theology. That is, the beliefs and behaviors of religious people are not always in accordance with official religious doctrines. Instead, popular religiosity tends to be much more practical and intuitive. This is what religious studies scholars call “theological incorrectness.” Religiosity is only loosely related to theology. Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BY Buddhism, for example, may officially be a religion without gods, but most Buddhists still treat Buddha as a deity. Similarly, the Catholic Church vehemently opposes birth control, but the vast majority of Catholics practice it anyway. In fact, theological incorrectness is the norm rather than the exception among believers. For this reason, sociologist Mark Chaves called the idea that people behave in accordance with religious beliefs and commandments the “religious congruence fallacy.” This discrepancy among beliefs, attitudes and behaviors is a much broader phenomenon. After all, communism is an egalitarian ideology, but communists do not behave any less selfishly. So, what is the actual evidence on the relationship between religion and morality? Do people practice what they preach? Social scientific research on the topic offers some intriguing results. When researchers ask people to report on their own behaviors and attitudes, religious individuals claim to be more altruistic, compassionate, honest, civic and charitable than nonreligious ones. Even among twins, more religious siblings describe themselves are being more generous. But when we look at actual behavior, these differences are nowhere to be found. Researchers have now looked at multiple aspects of moral conduct, from charitable giving and cheating in exams to helping strangers in need and cooperating with anonymous others. In a classical experiment known as the “Good Samaritan Study,” researchers monitored who would stop to help an injured person lying in an alley. They found that religiosity played no role in helping behavior, even when participants were on their way to deliver a talk on the parable of the good Samaritan. This finding has now been confirmed in numerous laboratory and field studies. Overall, the results are clear: No matter how we define morality, religious people do not behave more morally than atheists, although they often say (and likely believe) that they do. When and where religion has an impact On the other hand, religious reminders do have a documented effect on moral behavior. Studies conducted among American Christians, for example, have found that participants donated more money to charity and even watched less porn on Sundays. However, they compensated on both accounts during the rest of the week. As a result, there were no differences between religious and nonreligious participants on average. When does religion have an impact? Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BY Likewise, a study conducted in Morocco found that whenever the Islamic call to prayer was publicly audible, locals contributed more money to charity. However, these effects were short-lived: Donations increased only within a few minutes of each call, and then dropped again. Numerous other studies have yielded similar results. In my own work, I found that people became more generous and cooperative when they found themselves in a place of worship. Interestingly, one’s degree of religiosity does not seem to have a major effect in these experiments. In other words, the positive effects of religion depend on the situation, not the disposition. Religion and rule of law Not all beliefs are created equal, though. A recent cross-cultural study showed that those who see their gods as moralizing and punishing are more impartial and cheat less in economic transactions. In other words, if people believe that their gods always know what they are up to and are willing to punish transgressors, they will tend to behave better, and expect that others will too. Such a belief in an external source of justice, however, is not unique to religion. Trust in the rule of law, in the form of an efficient state, a fair judicial system or a reliable police force, is also a predictor of moral behavior. And indeed, when the rule of law is strong, religious belief declines, and so does distrust against atheists. The co-evolution of God and society Scientific evidence suggests that humans – and even our primate cousins – have innate moral predispositions, which are often expressed in religious philosophies. That is, religion is a reflection rather than the cause of these predispositions. But the reason religion has been so successful in the course of human history is precisely its ability to capitalize on those moral intuitions. What’s behind success of religion? Saint Joseph, CC BY-NC-ND The historical record shows that supernatural beings have not always been associated with morality. Ancient Greek gods were not interested in people’s ethical conduct. Much like the various local deities worshiped among many modern hunter-gatherers, they cared about receiving rites and offerings but not about whether people lied to one another or cheated on their spouses. According to psychologist Ara Norenzayan, belief in morally invested gods developed as a solution to the problem of large-scale cooperation. Early societies were small enough that their members could rely on people’s reputations to decide whom to associate with. But once our ancestors turned to permanent settlements and group size increased, everyday interactions were increasingly taking place between strangers. How were people to know whom to trust? Religion provided an answer by introducing beliefs about all-knowing, all-powerful gods who punish moral transgressions. As human societies grew larger, so did the occurrence of such beliefs. And in the absence of efficient secular institutions, the fear of God was crucial for establishing and maintaining social order. In those societies, a sincere belief in a punishing supernatural watcher was the best guarantee of moral behavior, providing a public signal of compliance with social norms. Today we have other ways of policing morality, but this evolutionary heritage is still with us. Although statistics show that atheists commit fewer crimes than average, the widespread prejudice against them, as highlighted by our study, reflects intuitions that have been forged through centuries and might be hard to overcome. [ Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get a digest of academic takes on today’s news, every day. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:The invention of satanic witchcraft by medieval authorities was initially met with skepticismGut check: Researchers develop measures to capture moral judgments and empathyDoes being religious or spiritual make you more ethical at work? Dimitris Xygalatas does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake Maggiore

    Italian State Police HandoutAt least 14 people are dead and one child remains in critical condition after the cable snapped on the Stresa-Alpino Mottarone funicular at Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday morning. Thirteen people died at the scene and two children, aged five and nine, were airlifted to a hospital in Turin. One of those children died late Sunday afternoon. The second child remains in grave condition, authorities said. A fire truck then overturned on its way to the wreckage, but no one was injured in that accident. The accident happened as the cable car approached the station nearly a mile above the lake. The cable then smashed and rolled into a wooded area which does not have road access. Several emergency rescue workers are at the scene who arrived on foot or were airlifted in. 🔴 #Verbania #23maggio, caduta una cabina della funivia che collega Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone. Risultano persone decedute, il bilancio è provvisorio. Squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro. Sul posto l’elicottero del reparto volo di Varese [13:50 #23maggio] pic.twitter.com/y4SnbDNNjz— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) May 23, 2021 The journey takes around 20 minutes and is mostly used by weekenders who are at the lake for tourism. Officials with the alpine rescue squad said foreigners were among the victims, but that because of COVID-19 measures, the cable car was not filled to its capacity.Investigators are looking into whether the system, which recently reopened after months of closure, had been maintained. This story is developing. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

    A four-piece band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday, giving one of the countries hit hardest in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic reason to cheer. Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990. The music festival was cancelled last year amid the pandemic but this year's event in Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena with its regime of testing and strict hygiene protocols was seen as a step toward a post-COVID-19 return to live entertainment.

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • French army chief says UN report into air strike was biased

    Gen Lecointre says he believes Europe will still be fighting jihadism in the Sahel in 10 years time.

  • Monica Lewinksy makes emoji joke about Clinton affair

    ‘Leaning in to her past with a nod and a wink is the icing on the cake’

  • Nets recover from stars' slow start, beat Celtics 104-93

    Whatever the reason, something had the Nets' Big Three out of rhythm to start the playoff opener. Once the second half arrived, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden went from way off to off and running. Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat the Celtics 104-93 on Saturday night.

  • Tim Cook says iPhone App Store would be 'toxic mess' without Apple's control

    Tim Cook has warned that the iPhone risks becoming a “toxic mess” if Apple loses control of how apps are downloaded, as the tech giant’s chief executive defended the company in a high-stakes monopoly lawsuit. Mr Cook, appearing on the last day of evidence of a three-week US trial brought by the maker of the video game Fortnite, defended the company’s grip on how iPhone users can buy and install apps. Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, claims Apple illegally exploits a monopoly over how iPhone apps are downloaded to charge excessive fees, barring alternatives to its multi-billion dollar App Store. Apple argues that it is not a monopoly, and says allowing rival app stores and payment services would put users at risk in comparison to the company’s control over what apps are allowed onto its store. Mr Cook, in the first public courtroom appearance in his 10 years as Apple chief executive, said that allowing alternatives would jeopardise users’ safety and that the company’s strict review system protects security and privacy. “We review thousands of apps a week; you can imagine if you turned app review off how long it would take for the App Store to become a toxic kind of mess”, he said.

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appears on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appears on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Covid: Restaurants get creative in bid to plug staff shortage

    Gift cards and bonuses are being used to fill vacancies as the hospitality sector emerges from lockdown.

  • Joe Biden awards his first Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran who quipped: ‘Why all the fuss?’

    South Korea’s president is first foreign leader to attend ceremony awarding nation’s highest military

  • Sarah Palin attacks Martin Bashir’s ‘unethical’ reporting after Diana interview revelations

    Martin Bashir called the former governor of Alaska a ‘world class idiot’ in 2013

  • Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with federal investigation, report says

    Congressman has not been charged with a crime and denies all allegations