Man falls from third-story window after running from Mitchell Police

Jan. 3—MITCHELL — One man was hospitalized after police in Mitchell say he fell from a window while trying to evade officers.

Shortly after 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, police in Mitchell were called to a parking lot in the 100 block of North Rowley Street after a concerned citizen reported he was going through vehicles.

When officers attempted to contact the man, he led police on a chase to an apartment building in the 100 block of South Main Street, where he entered a third-floor apartment.

As officers were able to make entry into the apartment, it appears that the male subject exited through the window of the apartment and fell to the ground.

The subject was transported to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment of injuries from the fall. The extent of the male subject's injuries are unknown at this time.

Dean Knippling, a lieutenant with the Mitchell Police Division, said officials cannot make any further comments on the incident, as the suspect has not yet been arrested or charged.

Charges are expected, according to Knippling, but no progression will be made on the case until the suspect is cleared from medical care.