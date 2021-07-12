Man falsely claims he was shot, gets arrested

Jul. 12—A man claimed he was wounded in a recent shooting in Baldwin County but it turned out to be untrue.

That same man, incidentally, was later arrested on an illegal drug charge by local authorities.

The arrested man was identified as 29-year-old Horace Clarence May Jr., of the 100 block of Main Street, Milledgeville, according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Anna Stinson.

May was charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of methamphetamine.

In her report, Stinson said she responded to a residence on the 100 block of Helen Circle in reference to someone with a gunshot wound on Monday, June 28, shortly after 2 p.m.

A woman there told the deputy that a man knocked on her door and then fell onto her living room floor, claiming he had been shot by someone. The woman said she didn't know the man.

Stinson said she checked the man, but she couldn't find any gunshot wounds.

"He had several scratches on his body where it appeared he had run through some brush," Stinson said.

The deputy said the man later identified himself and told her that he had gotten into a fight earlier with another man over a cellphone.

"May stated he found a cellphone and the other man claimed it was his," Stinson said in her report.

May said he didn't want to give the phone to the other man without proof.

The victim said the other man wanted to fight him.

"May said the man shot at him and then ran away," Stinson said.

The victim was unable to describe the man who shot at him.

The woman at the residence said she thought she heard a couple of gunshots, but passed it off for fireworks.

May asked to be taken to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital by personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services.

The victim was later searched by Stinson and Deputy Artrail Braziel before being taken by ambulance to the hospital because a 911 dispatcher had informed deputies that May was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Deputies searched May and discovered that he was in possession of a small plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine. A test confirmed that the suspected substance tested positive for the drug.

After May was discharged from the hospital, he was taken to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center and jailed.